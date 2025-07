ADVERTISEMENT

Platform Media, recently formed through the merger between Listen and Goldhawk Productions, has tapped Tom Corrigan as executive producer.

Corrigan’s credits include producing ITV’s Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening and showrunning Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle for Prime Video.

His connections across the U.K. comedy scene—including with Joe Lycett, Richard Ayoade, Jimmy Carr, Katherine Ryan, Richard Osman, Charlie Brooker, Rosie Jones and Michael McIntyre—will help propel Listen’s mission to become a home for the U.K.’s biggest TV and entertainment productions.

Corrigan will executive produce across the company’s expanding video slate and oversee brand-new launches in fall 2025.

This marks the second major hire for Platform Media in a month, following the addition of Alex Watson as senior executive producer.