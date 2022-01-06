Peacock to Livestream NBCU Coverage of 2022 Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock has revealed it will be the streaming home of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China.

The coverage will be available via Peacock’s premium tier from February 2 to 20. In addition to live streams of every event, premium tier customers will also have access to the opening and closing ceremonies, NBC’s nightly prime-time show, full replays of all competitions available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, highlights clips and more.

“As the streaming destination of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Peacock will offer the ultimate fan experience all in one place,” said Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock. “From every live event and gold medal moment to exclusive daily shows, channels and original documentaries, viewers will be able to easily catch up and keep up on all the action throughout the Games with our comprehensive Olympics hub on Peacock.”

“We are excited to offer NBC Olympics’ storytelling and complete streaming coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Peacock,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer of NBC Olympics & Paralympics. “This approach provides the American audience with a dynamic, easy-to-use Olympic viewing hub where not a single moment, live or on-demand, will be missed.”