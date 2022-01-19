Paramount+ Reveals Plans for Star Trek Universe Series

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ has revealed new season premiere dates for several Star Trek programs, as well as renewals for its live-action series.

Among the live-action series programs, season four of Star Trek: Discovery is slated to debut on February 10, and Paramount+ has renewed it for a fifth season.

Star Trek: Picard‘s second season is set to premiere on March 3, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. The series is currently in production on a third season.

The newest series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, is slated to make its debut on May 5, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. It has already been renewed for a second season.

Season one of the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy returned on January 6, with the remaining episodes of season one’s first half streaming weekly on Thursdays. An additional ten episodes will be available later this year.

Rounding out Paramount+’s Star Trek plans, Star Trek: Lower Decks is set to return with a ten-episode-long third season this summer. Paramount+ has already renewed the series for a fourth season.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we’re keeping our word,” said Alex Kurtzman, architect and executive producer of the Star Trek franchise. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek’s next phase of programming for years to come.”