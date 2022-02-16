Paramount+ Ramps Up Programming Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ has revealed a slew of fresh programming coming to the service, including a new original in the NCIS franchise, an expansion of the SpongeBob universe and an All Star Shore iteration.

A new NCIS series, NCIS: Sydney, will be produced for Paramount+ Australia and Network 10. The drama will feature local stories with Australian actors and producers. Shane Brennan, the Aussie creator of NCIS: Los Angeles, is attached.

Also, a SEAL Team movie is being produced for Paramount+ in the U.S. The stand-alone movie will come from the series creative team of David Boreanaz, Christopher Chulack and Spencer Hudnut.

The Taylor Sheridan universe continues to expand, with a new original from the Yellowstone co-creator. 1932 marks the next chapter of the Yellowstone origin story. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, it will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.

Expanding the SpongeBob franchise, three brand-new movies based on the show’s original characters are coming exclusively to the service. The first is slated for 2023. In addition, a fourth SpongeBob release from Nickelodeon Animation is currently in development for theatrical release.

A new era of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming in 2023 with an animated take coming to theaters. It is produced by Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and directed by Jeff Rowe. Nickelodeon Animation will follow the film with a series of exclusive movies for Paramount+ beginning in 2023, each centering on one of the property’s storied villains in never-before-told tales.

Dora the Explorer returns with an all-new CG-animated series produced by Nickelodeon Animation, featuring the beloved characters plus key modernization to the storytelling. It debuts in 2023. The first-ever live-action Dora the Explorer series, inspired by the tone of Paramount Pictures’ 2019 Dora and the Lost City of Gold theatrical release, is now in development. This new version for Paramount+ is targeting the tween demo.

Blue’s Big City Adventure, an animation/live-action hybrid Blue’s Clues & You! movie from Nickelodeon Animation, is set to premiere later this year and follows hosts Josh and Blue as they head to New York City, with the help of Steve and Joe, to audition for a big Broadway musical.

Additionally, in the wake of the new iCarly’s success last year, there are plans to further serve the young adult (13 to 34) audience with a slate of forthcoming YA original movies and series.

Paramount+ is doubling down on adult animation. An all-new Beavis and Butt-Head series will be premiering across the streaming service globally. Alongside this fresh take, the full 200-plus episode Beavis and Butt-Head library and the previously announced new film, Beavis and Butt-Head do the Universe, will be available on the service. The South Park series will arrive on Paramount+ internationally as the exclusive SVOD home later this year with over 300 episodes.

The slate of global unscripted series, expanding industry-defining franchises, includes All Star Shore, a competition docuseries featuring 14 of reality TV’s most iconic stars from around the world and television’s biggest series, including Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Love is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Geordie Shore, Acapulco Shore, Bachelor in Paradise and more. The group will come together for an epic vacation at the ultimate Shore house in Gran Canaria, Spain, to battle it out for the grand prize and global bragging rights.

Also, seven upcoming iterations from the Shore franchise will launch on Paramount+ in territories around the globe, including Argentina Shore, Colombia Shore and Australian Shore, with more cities to be announced.

The hit tattoo competition Ink Master makes its premiere on Paramount+ in markets around the world with all-new episodes later this year.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds will see winners from four new Challenge series The Challenge: CBS (working title), The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia and The Challenge: U.K. advance to the first-ever globally connected tournament.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans marks the third installment of the hit original unscripted series. It will reunite original New Orleans cast members David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf in “The Big Easy.” In addition, the original season of The Real World: New Orleans will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning in April.

The international slate features A Gentleman in Moscow (U.K.), based on the best-selling novel by Amor Towles; Sexy Beast (U.K.), a prequel series based on the hit cult classic film of the same name; Simon Beckett’s The Chemistry of Death (Germany), a psychological crime series based on best-selling novels; and Yonder (South Korea), drama/science-fiction series set in 2032.

“On Paramount+, we have something for everyone,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for streaming. “We are taking our broad content offering and deepening it with more content in key categories, building on our treasure trove of IP to create lasting, hit franchises.”

Additionally, season two renewals for Halo and the international hits Cecilia and Los Enviados (The Envoys) were announced. Season two of Super Pumped and season seven of Billions for Showtime have also been also ordered.