ADVERTISEMENT

Isla Brava producer Onza Americas has entered into a partnership with the talent agency Palomera Group to develop and co-produce series, films and other TV programs.

The partnership includes a first-look deal that gives Onza Americas priority access to Palomera Group’s future projects. The companies are currently working on a series about the life of iconic Mexican actress, singer and producer Carmen Salinas. The series will feature Adriana Barraza (Babel, Blue Beetle, Where the Tracks End) as the lead.

Carlos Garde, managing director of Onza, said: “We’re thrilled to announce this partnership with a key player in the region like Palomera Group. At Onza, we are always looking to work with top talent both in front of and behind the camera. This first-look deal across all Palomera’s audiovisual projects will allow us to bring major characters and stories to life, relevant to audiences in Latin America and the United States, in both fiction and non-fiction formats.”

Harvey Grisalez, senior VP of Onza Americas, added: “I firmly believe that strategic partnerships are essential to navigating today’s entertainment market. And when those partnerships include working with outstanding professionals like Alejandra and Julio, the possibilities are limitless, both professionally and personally. Soon, we’ll be announcing more joint projects that we’re sure will be very successful.”

Alejandra Palomera, CEO of Palomera Group, commented: “We couldn’t be happier to join forces with a company that shares the same standards of quality, professionalism, values, and goals as Palomera Group. Without a doubt, it’s a great achievement to solidify this partnership with Onza Americas, which will allow us to make many dreams come true for those who have trusted us both. Together with Harvey and Carlos, we’ll create job opportunities, expand into international business, and bridge cultures through the projects we have in the pipeline.”

“For Palomera Group, forming an alliance with a prestigious international company like Onza Americas is a critical step forward,” said Julio César Palomera, COO of Palomera Group. “With support from top industry professionals like Carlos, Harvey, and their team, we will take our content projects to new horizons, enhancing the visibility of our talent as well.”