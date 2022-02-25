New Dominion CEO Nicolas Valcour Passes Away

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicolas Valcour, CEO of New Dominion Pictures, passed away this past Sunday, February 20, in Quebec, Canada.

“It is a heartbreaking loss for New Dominion Pictures,” the company said in a statement. “We mourn the loss of an amazing man.

“His death is also a great loss to the entire Hampton Roads community, where he was well-known and loved. He served as the French Honorary Consul and was a successful entrepreneur and businessman. He had an enormous heart—always generous with his time, his talents and his unending support of numerous organizations here and abroad. His energy, commitment, kindness and generosity will be missed by many.

“We at New Dominion Pictures will carry on the company Nicolas worked tirelessly to create.”

A memorial service will be held at the studio on a date soon to be announced.