Netflix has entered the top three of Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge ranking for the first time, reaching 8.3 percent of TV usage in June.

Netflix posted the largest monthly share increase across all media companies this month. Its viewership in the period was up 13.5 percent while overall streaming content gained 5 percent, Nielsen says.

YouTube remains at the top, boosted by school-aged audiences, with a share of almost 13 percent, with Disney still in second at 10 percent. This marks YouTube’s largest lead among media distributors to date.

In fourth is NBCUniversal with a 7.8 percent share, boosted by Love Island USA. Paramount sits in fifth with 7.2 percent, ahead of FOX’s 6.9 percent and Warner Bros. Discovery’s 6.4 percent.