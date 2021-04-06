MIPTV Spotlight: Incendo

ADVERTISEMENT

Incendo is highlighting its transition from the edgy thrillers it has produced for many years to the romantic-comedy slate the company has just completed.

“In the current climate, feel-good, romantic and positive films that can be watched by everyone are very attractive,” says Gavin Reardon, who oversees international sales and co-productions. Key titles include A Love Yarn, starring Anna Hutchison as the owner of a quaint New Zealand yarn shop who finds herself at the crossroads of business and romance.

There’s also As Gouda as it Gets, starring Kim Shaw, about an artisanal cheese shop owner who competes in a cheese festival and ends up pairing with a food critic, and Cupids on Beacon Street, starring Britt Irvin as a best-selling novelist who sparks with a self-help coach.

“Rom-coms are highly sought-after right now by broadcasters around the world,” says Reardon.