The latest installment in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) franchise, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, on offer from Paramount Global Content Distribution, picks up where the TMNT: Mutant Mayhem movie left off.

“It is true to the humor and style of the movie and will delight fans both old and new,” says Lauren Marriott, senior VP of content partnerships and brand strategy.

Hamsters of Hamsterdale follows a team of pet hamsters who believe they are the heroic protectors of their 8-year-old owner, “King” Harry, who has no idea about their secret missions.

Based on the book series by Lincoln Peirce (Big Nate), Max & the Midknights follows protagonist Max and her ragtag group of friends as they embark on a quest to save the kingdom of Byjovia.

“Kids’ and family content remains a priority for Paramount Global Content Distribution, and we are looking forward to bringing these new titles to buyers at MIPCOM, as well as continuing business for our library and other key franchises,” Marriott says.

Kathy Bates stars in Matlock, inspired by the classic CBS series of the same name and part of Paramount Global Content Distribution’s drama slate. She plays Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases.

NCIS: Origins is part of the successful NCIS franchise, “which continues to resonate with global audiences,” says Lisa Kramer, president of international content licensing. The series follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS.

Poppa’s House sees the pairing of Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. in a comedy about a legendary talk radio host who is happily divorced.

“MIPCOM is the optimum market for us to showcase highlights across all Paramount Global studio brands to valued clients from all over the world,” Kramer notes.

In the factual realm, Paramount Global Content Distribution is offering the three-part docuseries Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal, showcasing the notoriously wild 1980s hard rock phenomenon. “Nöthin’ But a Good Time is perfect for international audiences, as it explores one of music’s most iconic eras with bands that were not just recognizable but hugely popular in many international markets,” Marriott says.

The Real CSI: Miami is a true-crime series that seeks out the stories that inspired the hit scripted franchise.

The one-off documentary 13 Days in Ferguson explores the riots, protests and aftermath that occurred in Ferguson, Missouri, following a police shooting of a young Black man.

“Paramount Global Content Distribution is once again coming to MIPCOM with a strong slate of new unscripted titles, ranging from documentaries to reality shows,” Marriott adds.

For formats, CBS is reviving the classic game show Hollywood Squares with Drew Barrymore in the iconic center square, and Paramount Global Content Distribution is offering the format to international buyers. “Hollywood Squares comes with a long track record of success and is perfect for prime time, with broad appeal,” says Laura Burrell, VP of international formats. “Broadcasters will have the chance to showcase their on-screen talent in a tried-and-tested formula, bringing warmth and humor to the schedule.”

The game show Flip Side pits two teams of players against each other to test how they think two groups of people feel about the same issue.

Out of Order is an original comedy game show from Comedy Central UK with “diversity and inclusion woven into the gameplay itself,” says Burrell.

“We are open for business to format buyers around the world, offering iconic IP with long-running track records alongside fresh new ideas,” she adds.