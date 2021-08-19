MIPCOM to Feature Keynote from Channel 4’s Alex Mahon

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPCOM has lined up as keynote speakers Channel 4’s Alex Mahon, WeMake’s Bouchra Rejani and Global Citizen’s Hugh Evans.

Mahon, CEO of Channel 4, will be in conversation with Rejani, founder and CEO of WeMake, as part of a Women in Leadership keynote supersession, featuring top female industry leaders sharing insights on how they are embracing and driving change and striving to make a positive impact at their company and global society levels. The session will take place in the Grand Auditorium in the Palais des Festivals on October 11.

Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, will present an exclusive keynote on how Global Citizen has leveraged the power of broadcast to create ground-breaking entertainment specials that drive positive social impact. Social Impact Entertainment: A Global Citizen Keynote, will take place on October 12 in the Grand Auditorium.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM, said: “These two inspiring keynote sessions are perfect examples of the power of entertainment to drive change for good in our industry and in the world. The reunion of the international television community at MIPCOM this year provides a timely platform for these important issues to take center stage.”