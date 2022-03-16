March Digital Editions Now Available

ADVERTISEMENT

The March digital editions of World Screen and TV Kids include embedded videos and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen

Interviews with Harmonica’s Josephine Bornebusch and TVNZ’s Cate Slater. Plus, the World Screen Premiere of All3Media International’s Murder in the Valleys, a WorldScreenings spotlight on Global Agency and an interactive In-Demand report on content from Québec.

TV Kids

Video interviews with M6’s Philippe Bony, DreamWorks Animation’s Peter Gal, Mattel’s Fred Soulie, Studio 100’s Hans Bourlon, WildBrain’s Josh Scherba, eOne Family Brands’ Olivier Dumont, Aardman’s Nick Park, pocket.watch’s Chris M. Williams, Bluey’s Joe Brumm, Common Sense Networks’ Eric Berger, Alma’s Way’s Sonia Manzano and Ellen Doherty, Kidoodle.TV’s Brenda Bisner and Alice’s Wonderland Bakery’s Chelsea Beyl, along with panels spotlighting acquisition strategies, navigating the complexities of the kids’ business, Cyber Group Studios’ The McFire Family, trends in preschool programming, developments in French animation and Thunderbird Entertainment. Plus, interactive In-Demand reports on Korean animation and the themes of diversity and inclusion, STEM/STEAM curricula and aspirational girl characters.