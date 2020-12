ADVERTISEMENT

THEMA, the distribution partner of M6 ​​International, has secured carriage for the channel in Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

Launched in 2019 in Africa, M6 International brings together the best of M6 group programs, with content from M6, W9, 6ter, but also from Paris Première and Téva.

In Canada, M6 ​​International is launching with Bell. In the UAE, with a launch on the operator DU, the channel joins a “French package” offer alongside 14 other French channels.