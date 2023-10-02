The Lippin Group’s Don Ciaramella to Retire

ADVERTISEMENT

After 35 years in corporate entertainment and media communications with The Lippin Group, Don Ciaramella is retiring.

Ciaramella, president of corporate communications at The Lippin Group, has been closely involved with domestic and international corporate campaign strategies for the company’s client partners across multiple platforms while concurrently overseeing activities targeting the media, industry, business and advertising communities, as well as the public. He headed the global public relations and marketing communications agency’s New York office and served on its senior management team. He joined the agency in 1988.

Prior to joining The Lippin Group, Ciaramella spent nearly a decade as a journalist with the Gannett Newspaper chain, serving as an editor and reporter covering entertainment, business and finance and local news. During this time, he was the business/financial editor for Today. In addition to covering The Rolling Stones’ first concert at the Meadowlands Complex, he created and penned Riff Rap, the weekly music column that ran for nearly three years. Ciaramella also was with the corporate public relations firm of B.L. Ochman for four years.

“Don has been part of my life for 35 years,” said Dick Lippin, founder, chairman and chief executive of The Lippin Group. “It seems almost surreal that he is retiring. He is the consummate professional. Great at what he did, well-liked by everyone at the company, our clients and the media and, most importantly, a person of honesty, integrity and, throughout his career, dedicated to doing the very best he could for all the clients he represented.”