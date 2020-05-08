Friday, May 8, 2020
Licensing Expo Canceled

Kristin Brzoznowski 5 hours ago Top Stories


Licensing Expo, which had been rescheduled to August in Las Vegas, will no longer take place in 2020.

“The challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty it is leaving in its wake has made it impossible for us to deliver the Licensing Expo experience we all know and love in its current dateline,” said Anna Knight, VP of licensing for the Informa Markets’ Global Licensing Group. “Not running Licensing Expo this year was an incredibly tough decision to make, but what it means is we now have a whole year to rip up the rule books and produce the greatest-ever global licensing show to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2021. We have also been collaborating closely with our association partner, Licensing International, to develop a program of new and meaningful events that will continue to unite the global licensing community over the next 12 months.”

“We understand first-hand the importance of in-person meetings to move your business forward. The current situation makes this impossible. We will continue to offer programs helping our members and the industry at large to stay informed, stay connected and keep moving forward,” added Maura Regan, president of Licensing International.

The 40th edition of Licensing Expo is slated for May 25 to 27, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.











