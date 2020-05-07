Gunpowder & Sky Reveals New Hires, Production & Development Deals

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunpowder & Sky has bolstered its executive team, naming Anne Loder as VP of unscripted development and Jason Goldberg as director of scripted development, alongside newly announced production and development deals.

Prior to joining Gunpowder & Sky, Loder was the senior director of development at Funny or Die, where she oversaw the growth of the unscripted slate. She also served as director of development for Fusion and began her executive career at IFC.

Goldberg joins Gunpowder & Sky from MTV Studios, where he served as senior manager of scripted development. He was previously the development and production coordinator of scripted series for VH1.

Both Loder and Goldberg will report to David Gale, executive VP of development and production.

In addition, Prophets Films, founded by Vikram Gandhi, and Geoffrey James Clark, formerly president of Futurism Studios, have signed production deals. Donny Tourette, former BBC and Sky VIsion executive, has signed a development deal for unscripted and music programming.

“So far, our business has been able to push forward during uncertain times, and as our slate has grown exponentially since we launched a few years ago, now is the perfect time to add some more restless creatives to the team who will keep pushing us to innovate and elevate our game,” said Van Toffler, Gunpowder & Sky CEO.“We are also stoked to have production deals with these proven hitmakers and can’t wait to see what fan favorite they’ll create next.”