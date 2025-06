ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Love, Jonathan South and Patrick Phelan are joining ITV Studios in senior roles as the company bolsters its international partnerships and distribution strategy across Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Love joins as senior VP for APAC from Samsung TV Plus, where he served as head of the platform in Australia and Southeast Asia.

Augustus Dulgaro, executive VP for distribution in the Asia Pacific at ITV Studios, stated: “We are constantly reviewing and realigning roles to best meet the ever-changing pace of the local market landscape. Ed’s deep knowledge and vast experience align perfectly with our ambition to strengthen and grow our business in the region. His addition will ensure ITV continues to meet the demands of our clients, supplying the world-class content they need.”

Love added: “I’m thrilled to be joining ITV Studios, a company recognized globally for its premium programming and creative legacy. With such a rich and diverse catalogue, there’s a tremendous opportunity to build on the momentum across Asia-Pacific. I’m excited to partner with clients throughout the region and contribute to ITV’s continued international growth.”

South and Phelan join the EMEA team, reporting to David Wilcox, senior VP. South, formerly with Hat Trick International, has been named VP for the Nordics and Benelux. Phelan joins from Leonine Studios to serve as VP for German-speaking territories.

Gisela Asimus Minnbergh, executive VP for distribution in EMEA at ITV Studios, commented: “Jonathan and Patrick are outstanding additions to our team, bringing invaluable regional expertise and established relationships. Their experience will help us deliver exceptional service and content to our clients.”

South added: “I am thrilled and very motivated to join the EMEA team at ITV Studios. The Nordics and Benelux are discerning and developed territories to which the market-leading content of ITVS is ideally suited. I look forward to playing my part in strengthening our relationships in both.”

Phelan said: “Joining such a talented international sales team at one of the world’s leading content production and distribution companies is very exciting. The company’s portfolio of high-quality scripted and unscripted programming is second to none, and I’m looking forward to contributing to its continued success in the global entertainment market.”