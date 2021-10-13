Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian Goldner Passes Away

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian D. Goldner, the longtime chairman and CEO of Hasbro, has passed away at the age of 58.

Goldner joined Hasbro in 2000, and he was appointed CEO in 2008 and became chairman of the board in 2015. Goldner expanded the company beyond toys and games into TV, movies, digital gaming and more. The culmination of his strategy was the 2019 acquisition of Entertainment One (eOne).

Goldner served on the board of directors of ViacomCBS and was the chair of the compensation committee. Goldner and his wife, Barbara, were passionate advocates for improving systems of care for vulnerable members of society.

Edward M. Philip, lead independent director of Hasbro’s board of directors, said: “Brian’s passing is a tremendous loss for Hasbro and the world. Brian was universally admired and respected in the industry, and throughout his [more than] 20 years at Hasbro, his inspiring leadership and exuberance left an indelible mark on everything and everyone he touched. A mentor and friend to so many, his passion and creativity took Hasbro to new heights. Our love and thoughts are with his wife, daughter and family during this extraordinarily sad time.”

Shari Redstone, non-executive chair of ViacomCBS Board of Directors, commented: “Brian was an exceptionally dedicated member of our Board, whose guidance and leadership played a key role not only in the combination of Viacom and CBS but in the execution of the vision that has significantly shaped the company and will take us well into the future. While I will always be grateful for the incredible contributions Brian made to this company, what we will all miss the most is his wisdom, his kindness, his commitment and his friendship. He will always hold a special place in our hearts, and he will be forever missed.”

Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS, said: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague, Hasbro Chairman and CEO Brian Goldner. Brian uniquely understood the powerful connection between play and entertainment, transforming Hasbro from its traditional roots in toys and games into a global leader in multi-platform content and experiences. As a member of the ViacomCBS Board of Directors, Brian was an essential voice guiding the evolution of our business and championing our commitment to sustainability. His passion for delighting consumers also shone through in his long-time partnership with Paramount Pictures that helped build Transformers into an iconic film franchise. We extend our deepest sympathies to Brian’s family and to the entire Hasbro community during this difficult time.”