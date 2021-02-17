Fremantle Shakes Up International Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle International has made a number of promotions and changes within its senior team across EMEA, CEE and Russia.

Jamie Lynn has been promoted to executive VP of co-production and distribution for EMEA. He will conduct co-productions across EMEA as well as continuing to lead distribution across the region.

Anahita Kheder has been promoted to executive VP of formats and licensing for EMEA. Kheder’s role is being extended from managing the Middle East and Africa to assuming responsibility for format sales and licensing across all of EMEA.

Kheder’s team in this new role will consist of Nick Pawsey, who has been promoted to senior VP of distribution for CEE, Russia and CIS; Andrea Gavacova, format sales director for Central and Eastern Europe, and Anne Kirsipuu, format sales director for CIS and Baltic States.

Jens Richter, CEO of Fremantle International, commented: “I’m immensely proud of the direction that Jamie, Anahita and Nick have taken our business across EMEA over the last few years. Their work and their relationships with broadcasters and producers have helped put the Fremantle name and our brilliant content in front of huge audiences in these regions.

I’m also thrilled to be welcoming Andrea and Anne to the International team. They are Fremantle format experts and their knowledge and relationships in CEE and CIS are invaluable.”