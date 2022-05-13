Fremantle Pacts with Fair Harbor, Sarah Condon

ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle has clinched a development deal with Fair Harbor Productions and producer Sarah Condon covering TV, film, documentaries and podcasts for the North American and U.K. markets.

Fair Harbor Productions is behind such shows as Bored to Death, Looking and Mrs. Fletcher for HBO; The Red Road for Sundance and Dare Me for USA. The pact with Fremantle kicks off with an adaptation of the Paul Abbott dramedy No Offence and the new comedy Matchmaker from Eliran Malka, the creator of The New Black, with Abot Hameiri attached to produce.

“After working at HBO for the last 25 years, first as an executive and then as an independent producer, I’m thrilled to have found a new home at Fremantle where they believe in creative freedom, put artists first, and lead the way with international programming,” Condon said. “I admire the quality of shows like My Brilliant Friend and Mosquito Coast and look forward to collaborating with Fremantle on a number of exciting projects we’ll bring to market soon.”

Dante Di Loreto, Fremantle’s president of scripted programming North America, added, “Sarah is a trusted and respected tastemaker with brilliant creative partners, both in the U.S. and globally. The expansion of this meaningful relationship continues our growth and investment in the independently minded creative community.”