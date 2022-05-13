Friday, May 13, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Fremantle Pacts with Fair Harbor, Sarah Condon

Fremantle Pacts with Fair Harbor, Sarah Condon

Mansha Daswani 8 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle has clinched a development deal with Fair Harbor Productions and producer Sarah Condon covering TV, film, documentaries and podcasts for the North American and U.K. markets.

Fair Harbor Productions is behind such shows as Bored to Death, Looking and Mrs. Fletcher for HBO; The Red Road for Sundance and Dare Me for USA. The pact with Fremantle kicks off with an adaptation of the Paul Abbott dramedy No Offence and the new comedy Matchmaker from Eliran Malka, the creator of The New Black, with Abot Hameiri attached to produce.

“After working at HBO for the last 25 years, first as an executive and then as an independent producer, I’m thrilled to have found a new home at Fremantle where they believe in creative freedom, put artists first, and lead the way with international programming,” Condon said. “I admire the quality of shows like My Brilliant Friend and Mosquito Coast and look forward to collaborating with Fremantle on a number of exciting projects we’ll bring to market soon.”

Dante Di Loreto, Fremantle’s president of scripted programming North America, added, “Sarah is a trusted and respected tastemaker with brilliant creative partners, both in the U.S. and globally. The expansion of this meaningful relationship continues our growth and investment in the independently minded creative community.”











Tags

About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Acquire Redbox

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has entered into an agreement to acquire Redbox, bolstering its digital capabilities in AVOD, TVOD, PVOD and FAST.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.