Fremantle Hires Global Sustainability Manager

Fremantle has appointed Katy Tallon to the role of global sustainability manager to expand the ambitions of its climate objectives.

Tallon will focus on enabling production teams in the successful implementation of responsible program-making practices. She will also lead on creating a culture of sustainability across the 27 territories in which Fremantle operates.

Tallon will spearhead accurate production carbon accounting, enabled through Fremantle’s ongoing partnership with sustainability-backed projects internationally such as albert in the U.K. and The Green Motion Label in Germany. Tallon will oversee alignment on the company’s strategies on a global scale, highlighting areas to embed sustainable practices within productions internationally.

Tallon initially spent ten years in the television industry working as a producer, holding roles at the BBC and KEO films. She took a year out to study for a master of sciences degree in carbon management at the University of Edinburgh, where she volunteered as part of the 2050 Scotland Climate Group. She has since held roles related to sustainable production strategies, most recently as industry sustainability manager at BAFTA albert.

Andrew Bott, chief financial officer at Fremantle, said: “Sustainable practices continue to be at the forefront of our business activity. As we assess our response to the climate crisis and our responsibility to take action across our productions and our operations, we are delighted to welcome Katy to the team. Her experience, expertise and values align with our ambitions, and I look forward to working with her to ensure we are industry leaders in sustainable productions.”

Tallon added: “The opportunity to work for such a global powerhouse as Fremantle is a privilege. I am excited at the prospect of making a real difference in a business with such scale, goals and values. It is vitally important that we continue to establish the best-in-class sustainable practices across this industry and strive to limit the impact of TV production on the environment. But the greatest opportunity lies in the enormous global reach of Fremantle, where we have the opportunity to connect with audiences about their concerns around the climate crisis.”