FOX Nation has become the exclusive broadcast partner for Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff and Chad Bronstein’s Real American Freestyle (RAF).

Through the new partnership, FOX Nation will broadcast the inaugural matchup event RAF01 on August 30. FOX Nation has also secured the broadcast rights to the second event, which will take place this fall.

Real American Freestyle brings a reimagined style of storytelling that aims to blend fierce competition and entertainment.

“Real American Freestyle is creating something that’s never been done before, and we needed a partner that understood that and could build with us,” said Hogan, who serves as commissioner of Real American Freestyle. “FOX Nation is synergistic with our brand; they appreciate the importance of bringing this sport to the masses, and they believe in our goal.”

“FOX Nation immediately understood the vision we had for Real American Freestyle, making them the perfect partner for this historic media rights deal and the first of its kind in the sport,” commented Bischoff, who serves as chief media officer of RAF. “Having the right broadcast partner is critical to putting on a good show for the fans, and we are thrilled to be working with FOX.”

Bronstein, co-founder and CEO of RAF, added, “Our goal in creating Real American Freestyle was to make historical moves to professionalize the sport of wrestling. This partnership with FOX Nation will create a platform the athletes deserve and bring freestyle wrestling to our fans at home.”