Swerve Sports, a FAST channel devoted to women’s sports, is rolling out on The Roku Channel and Pluto TV, among other platforms.

This is the second FAST channel from the team at Swerve TV after the launch of Swerve Combat. Swerve Sports will offer up women’s football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball, gymnastics, boxing, rugby and more. Content partners include Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball, Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball, Athletes Unlimited Softball League, Women’s Football Alliance, Red Bull, Outside, USA Cheer & Stunt, Freestyle Trampoline Association, Queen & King of the Court, Professional Fighters League, Invicta Fighting Championships, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and STIHL TIMBERSPORTS.

Swerve TV Chair Christy Tanner noted: “Swerve Sports is giving fans what they want—more women’s sports, free, live-streaming, 24/7. We’re creating new opportunities for the all-stars of women’s sports while leveraging the expertise of our all-star leadership team.”

CEO Steve Shannon added: “With the launch of Swerve Sports, we’re applying the same innovative approach that fueled the breakout success of Swerve Combat. We’re redefining what’s possible in women’s sports for fan engagement with athletes, teams and leagues.”

Swerve Sports is now available on The Roku Channel, Free Live Sports, Lights Out Sports and Zeam. It lands on Pluto TV in August. Anoki and other platforms are launching the channel later this summer.