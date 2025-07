ADVERTISEMENT

As it looks to scale its business in the Middle East, CJ ENM has established a subsidiary in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“This move marks a significant step in the company’s declaration of 2025—CJ ENM’s 30th anniversary year—as the ‘first official year of global expansion,’” said Yoon Sang-hyun, CEO of CJ ENM. “Establishing a presence in Saudi Arabia allows us to actively engage in emerging global markets and strengthen our global competitiveness.”

With CJ ENM Middle East, the Korean conglomerate plans to pursue collaborations across music, film, live entertainment and scripted and unscripted content. This includes the development of audition programs based on CJ ENM’s MCS (Music Creative eco-System) and artist discovery initiatives in partnership with local studios as well as K-pop concerts.

“The MENA region, and Saudi Arabia in particular, presents unprecedented potential for cultural and commercial collaboration,” said Hyun Soo Kim, general manager of CJ ENM Middle East. “To build strong local networks and ensure stable operations, we are partnering with Sela—Saudi Arabia’s leading live events and experiences company to expand the influence of K-culture.”