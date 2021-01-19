FilmRise Takes Rights to Drunk Bus, Inks Deal with Night Media

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has acquired the exclusive North American distribution rights to the coming-of-age comedy Drunk Bus and recently signed an agreement with Night Media to bring a dozen of its digital-native creators to streaming platforms and broadcast television.

Starring Charlie Tahan (Ozark), Kara Hayward (Moonrise Kingdom, To the Stars) and newcomer Pineapple Tangaroa, Drunk Bus follows a young directionless campus bus driver and a punk-rock charismatic Samoan security guard, who is hired to protect him on the nightshift ushering drunk college students around. Drunk Bus is the feature debut of GHOST + COW, the directing duo comprised of John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke. The deal for the movie was negotiated by Katie Carroll, manager of independent film acquisitions at FilmRise, and Derek Kigongo at Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said: “Drunk Bus is the directorial debut feature film for John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke and writer Chris Molinaro’s first produced screenplay. FilmRise is delighted to support these talented emerging filmmakers with the addition of this festival-favorite and critically acclaimed comedy to our 2021 New Release line up.”

Through its deal with Night Media, FilmRise will package and produce broadcast and streaming content from Night Media creator videos that have garnered millions of subscribers and views on YouTube. FilmRise will be offering to digital platforms packaged content from MrBeast, Preston & Brianna, Dallmyd, Matt Stone, Unspeakable, Guga Foods and Azzyland, among others. FilmRise will debut packaged seasons of MrBeast and Preston & Brianna on streaming networks this spring.

Max Einhorn, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions of FilmRise, said: “The opportunity to leverage FilmRise’s vast global streaming network and Night Media’s most popular YouTube creator brands to streaming audiences is very exciting to us, and we believe there will be huge crossover success.”

Reed Duchscher, CEO of Night Media, added: “FilmRise’s leading position in the content streaming universe home entertainment industry creates a perfect opportunity for our talent to gain more exposure on multiple platforms to further their ever-growing audience. We are excited about this mutually beneficial partnership.”