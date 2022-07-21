FilmRise to Distribute Nate Boyer’s Directorial Debut

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has acquired the exclusive worldwide rights to former U.S. Army Green Beret and NFL player Nate Boyer’s directorial feature film debut, MVP, with theatrical and digital releases set to coincide with the 2022 NFL season.

Additionally, FilmRise has joined the nonprofit organization Merging Vets and Players, co-founded by Boyer and Fox Sports NFL Insider personality and mental health advocate Jay Glazer, and its partnership with the NFL to launch a nationwide multi-tiered distribution and fundraising initiative for the film, beginning later this summer and running through the upcoming football season.

MVP dramatizes the formation of Merging Vets and Players. It sees a recently retired NFL player saved from scandal by a homeless veteran. With their “glory days” behind them, the two bond in search of purpose and identity.

The film features both military veterans and former professional athletes in front of and behind the camera. Almost half of the crew consisted of veterans, and every veteran character represented on-screen was played by a real veteran.

Boyer stars alongside Tom Arnold, Jarrod Bunch, Rich Eisen, Glazer, Talia Jackson, Dan Lauria, Mo McRae, Christina Ochoa and Dina Shihabi. Hall of Fame athletes Randy Couture, Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long and Michael Strahan cameo as themselves.

Balboa Productions partners Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood executive produce alongside J. Craig, Glazer, McRae, Joe Newcomb and Shanna and Rob Schanan. Producers are Charles Berg, Boyer, Nicholas Gibeault, Weston Scott Higgins and Jared Hoffman.

“We all face very personal struggles in our lifetime, and Nate Boyer’s ability to convey his experiences and share other heroes’ stories in such a universal way on the screen in MVP is something that we at FilmRise are so very proud to support,” said Danny Fisher, CEO of the company.

Boyer added, “We’re beyond thrilled to land such a dynamic partner to help share our story with the world. FilmRise is all-in, ready to take the ball and run with it, creating awareness not only for the MVP film but for Merging Vets and Players.”