Emily Powers to Lead BritBox North America

Emily Powers has been promoted to executive VP and head of BritBox in North America.

The news comes after Soumya Sriraman announced her exit as president and CEO of the SVOD platform earlier this month. Powers, previously senior VP and commercial head, will continue to lead on all commercial relationships, distribution partnerships, performance marketing and customer retention, as well as evaluate, foster and deliver strong business development opportunities. She also adds editorial and creative to her remit, and is overseeing much of the business operations for the launch of BritBox in Australia.

“Emily is an essential part of the BritBox team who has been instrumental to BritBox’s early development, followed by rapid growth and significant successes since launch,” said Rebecca Glashow, president of BBC Studios—Americas. “This promotion is well-deserved, and I anticipate BritBox will continue to soar under Emily’s leadership.”

“Emily is one of the core team that developed and launched BritBox in North America and has played a large part in BritBox’s ongoing success over the last four years,” said Martin Goswami, group strategic partnership and distribution director at ITV. “Her strategic vision and extensive experience in video-on-demand make her a natural choice for the role and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her as she leads BritBox into an exciting new era.”