DLT Entertainment has set up a production office in Wales and tapped Paul Islwyn Thomas as director of programs in Wales.

With the launch of DLT Entertainment Wales, the company aims to further expand its reach into production with a firm footprint within the nations and regions. The move follows the recent acquisition of Juniper Productions and underscores DLT’s growing presence in the factual programming sector.

Thomas brings over 40 years of experience to his new role. He has worked across a diverse range of factual productions for U.K. and international broadcasters during his tenure at the BBC and within the U.K. independent sector.

Throughout his career, Thomas has held senior leadership roles such as head of arts and events at BBC Cymru Wales, managing director of Indus Films, creative director of Bulb Films (Boom/Twofour Group) and, most recently, CEO of Wildflame Productions.

“We are thrilled to announce our ambitious expansion into Wales and the appointment of the incredibly talented Paul Islwyn Thomas as director of programs, Wales,” said Donald Taffner, Jr., president of DLT Entertainment. “This move reflects DLT’s commitment to broadening our creative footprint. Paul’s extensive experience and proven track record puts us in great stead to deliver world-class programming from Wales, contributing to both our regional and international growth.”

Thomas commented, “I am delighted to join DLT Entertainment and lead this exciting new chapter in Wales. The region is brimming with creative talent and production opportunities, and I look forward to developing a slate of standout programming that showcases Wales on both national and global stages.”