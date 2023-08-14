DAZN Launches in France

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports streamer DAZN is rolling out a localized service in France, clinching a deal with CANAL+ to offer up select Ligue 1 coverage.

DAZN’s strategic and exclusive distribution partnership with CANAL+ means subs will be able to access two Ligue 1 matches per week without having to subscribe to any other service. Eventually, the DAZN app will be available within the myCANAL service. Further, the two companies are rolling out a linear channel, DAZN 1, bundled with CANAL+, reaching 1.2 million subscribers. DAZN and CANAL+ will also collaborate on marketing initiatives.

France will be DAZN’s seventh key European market in which it has a significant domestic presence, and its 11th globally. It currently counts some 60 million subs.

DAZN’s French customers can also add NFL Game Pass to access every NFL game, including the Super Bowl.

DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev said, “DAZN is incredibly excited to launch in France, especially being able to bring Ligue 1 Uber Eats matches via CANAL+ Ligue 1 directly to our customers. The French market is one we have been looking at for a while as we believe there is huge potential for DAZN’s content, products and services in such a well-developed media and digital economy. As well as delivering DAZN’s top-quality content, including the top two Ligue 1 matches every week, through our localized app, we will have a linear channel, DAZN 1, as part of our deal with CANAL+. This is the beginning of a long-term relationship with French sports fans, as we look to build the ultimate sports entertainment platform, and secure more distribution deals.”