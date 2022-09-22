Charlie Collier to Join Roku

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment Group CEO Charlie Collier is joining Roku as president of Roku Media, effective in late October.

He currently serves as the CEO of FOX Entertainment Group, where he is responsible for driving the overall vision and business at FOX Entertainment. Prior to joining FOX, Collier was president and general manager of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. Collier also held business and sales roles at Oxygen Media, A+E Networks and TeleRep.

In his new role at Roku, Collier will oversee the growth and evolution of Roku Media globally, which includes ad sales and Roku’s ad platform business as well as content for Roku’s owned and operated channels, including The Roku Channel.

In addition, Mustafa Ozgen and Gidon Katz are being elevated from their current senior VP roles at Roku. Ozgen will now serve as president for devices, and Katz will now serve as president of consumer experience.

Collier, Ozgen and Katz will report to Anthony Wood, Roku’s founder and CEO.

“As Roku grows internationally, these positions will help bring more focus to key areas of our business as the global shift to streaming continues,” said Wood. “Charlie, Mustafa, and Gidon bring extensive industry knowledge and leadership experience to Roku. I look forward to working with them and their teams as we continue to innovate and build our position as the number one TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and our overall global footprint.”

“There is a tremendous opportunity to further accelerate and evolve Roku’s business as the streaming platform built for advertising, and Charlie is the ideal person to help us capitalize on the moment,” said Wood. “He is a proven leader who brings vast experience, a history of evolving businesses, strong creative instincts, talent relationships and a track record of driving revenue and growth. He will play an integral role in helping us achieve even greater success as a next-generation media company.”

“Roku is a pioneer in streaming television and has achieved scale and significant relationships with our partners that will continue to be unique and valuable at this pivotal time in the industry,” said Collier. “As a partner of Roku, I’ve seen firsthand the power and potential the platform provides advertisers, partners, content creators and consumers. I’m eager to work with Roku’s talented team to continue to innovate, grow and bring the company and its partners to the next level.”