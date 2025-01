ADVERTISEMENT

Big Talk Studios has appointed award-winning producer Toby Welch (Murdered by My Father, The Tunnel, Man Down, Skins, Catastrophe) as executive producer of comedy.

Welch will work alongside Victoria Grew and act as executive producer for the return of the BBC comedy-drama Ludwig and the upcoming BBC comedy Can You Keep A Secret?, starring Dawn French and Mark Heap.

Welch joins from Avalon Television, where, as an executive producer, he was responsible for overseeing the development of scripted comedy and drama across the Avalon group of companies. While there, he developed, produced and executive produced all four seasons of Breeders and all three seasons of Starstruck.

“We are all thrilled to welcome Toby to the Big Talk Studios family,” said Kenton Allen, CEO of Big Talk. “Toby’s proven track record of developing compelling content and his keen eye for storytelling will be invaluable as we continue to expand our slate of premium productions. His deep talent relationships and creative vision align perfectly with our commitment to creating outstanding entertainment that resonates with global audiences.”

Welch added, “I’ve long admired Big Talk’s programs and approach, so it’s a real thrill to have the opportunity to join Kenton and the team–particularly at such an exciting time for the company. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in.”