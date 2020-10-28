Beyond Rights Appoints Head of Partnerships & Business Development

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Rights has tapped Connie Hodson to fill the newly created position of head of partnerships and business development.

Reporting to CEO Kate Lewellyn-Jones, Hodson will be tasked with driving business growth. As part of her remit, she will assume full responsibility for the acquisitions and co-productions team, previously managed by Jimmy Humphrey, former head of acquisitions. She will also oversee marketing, working closely with Sean Harris, head of marketing and communications, who will continue to lead on day-to-day operations.

Hodson previously held the role of VP of global content for Fox Networks Group Content Distribution. Prior to her five years with Fox, she was commercial director at Sky Vision, before which she served as chief commercial officer at Parthenon.

Lewellyn-Jones said: “Connie’s combination of top-flight commercial skills, excellent international relationships and creative approach to business will help turbo-charge Beyond Rights as we gear up for exciting times ahead. Her breadth of experience, gained from big and medium-sized distributors, is a real asset and I am looking forward to working closely with her as my second-in-command, to show that this new Beyond means business and can create innovative, flexible and financially beneficial partnerships with a wide range of content companies.”

Hodson added: “Producers sit at the heart of any independent distribution business so I am thrilled to inherit the impressive roster at Beyond Rights, as well as be given the opportunity to extend this still further. This year has truly highlighted producer creativity and I aim to be just as ambitiously creative with deal-making. I am excited to join Beyond Rights at such a pivotal time and look forward to working strategically with Kate and the team to grow the business, develop new relationships and generate excellent returns for all our existing and future partners.”