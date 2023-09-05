Beyond Alum Michael Murphy Sets Up Rockabill Media

Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Kristin Brzoznowski


Michael Murphy, executive director of the specialist music producer and distributor BeyondTNC and former general manager at Beyond Distribution, is exiting his roles at Beyond International to launch Rockabill Media.

The new business revitalizes a previously used company name. Murphy will build on current non-executive roles and use his extensive experience to work on international film and TV projects and provide consultancy in various areas, including content strategy, distribution, executive production and financing.

Three projects are already underway: Ismael, working with Norwegian producer Tomas Backström (Insomnia); Wir Sind Maschinen, a three-part Spring Films (Into the Inferno, The Act of Killing) music documentary exploring how German electronic music changed the world; and consulting on raising funds for a yet-to-be-announced new genre production company focused on adapting existing female-led IP.

Murphy commented: “I am excited to bring the Rockabill Media name back to the international market and to do so now with a new focus and three brilliant projects leading the charge. I am especially delighted to continue working with the incredible Spring Films team on Wir Sind Maschinen, as it is somewhat of a passion project. However, as I have worked as a broadcaster, producer and distributor, as well as in postproduction and VFX, and have built an enviable international network, I see Rockabill’s real value in advising on content strategy and then helping IP owners to follow the most relevant—and lucrative—creative and commercial paths.”











