BBC Scotland Adds to Schedule During Coronavirus Crisis

BBC Scotland has commissioned new programming that is scheduled to be rolled out to entertain audiences during this period of social distancing and isolation.

The six-part series Socially Distant with Susan Calman, produced by Red Sky Productions, will see Calman bringing the nation together each week as she remotely hosts an entertainment show from her back garden. As well as sharing her personal take on this new way of life, she will introduce self-filmed contributions from comedians, actors and musicians from across Scotland.

Calman said: “I’m delighted to be hosting a completely unique show for these unprecedented times. I’ll be broadcasting from the bottom of my garden and through the wonder of modern technology bringing together an array of comedians, musicians and actors from across Scotland in a bid to cheer up the nation! It might be a little bit rough and ready at times, but I think we can agree that we all need a little bit of light relief at the moment.”

Gavin Smith, BBC Scotland’s comedy, drama and entertainment commissioner, added: “We’re delighted that at a time of increasing distance and isolation, Susan’s going to bring the people of Scotland together again and show that there’s still laughs in lockdown! It’s great that comedians, musicians and other creative talents will have the chance to ‘gig’ from their homes and with Susan warmly pulling it all together from her back garden it’ll be an entertainment show like no other even if it rains.”

Produced by Tern TV, The People’s News: Corona Diaries is a twist on BBC Scotland’s hit show, charting the lockdown in a series of diaries from living rooms across the country every week. A cast of different families will give personal testimonies of living through the crisis and sharing practical tips around cooking and exercise. The format will feature many of those working on the frontline from health care to farming, supermarkets to delivery drivers to give us their up-to-date news and views.

Executive Producer Harry Bell of Tern TV said: “The lockdown has changed forever how we interact with our own families, friends and colleagues. Corona Diaries will reflect the innovation, humor and very different views on the news that are emerging. This is the chance to hear and see how ordinary people are reacting from their own living rooms to this extraordinary new world.”

Steve Allen, assistant commissioner at BBC Scotland, added: “This new series gives us an opportunity to capture the experiences and perspectives of individuals from around Scotland living through the COVID-19 restrictions. It will provide a documentary account of people and communities going through an extraordinary experience: a nation coming together by staying apart. It will reflect the mood of a country getting to grips with a public health emergency—with some wit and resilience.”

Classic comedy and sporting moments added to the schedule, including the first season of Still Game and football matches from the archives.