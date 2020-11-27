all3media international Picks Up Stan Holiday Original

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing its long-term collaboration with Every Cloud Productions, all3media international has secured the distribution rights for A Sunburnt Christmas, a new Stan original feature film for the holiday season.

A Sunburnt Christmas is a feel-good comedy of errors that proves miracles come in strange packages. From Every Cloud Production in association with Highview Productions for Stan, the story centers on a family who is struggling to make ends meet on their outback Australian farm until a runaway criminal dressed as Santa Claus crashes into their property and their lives.

Daniel Henshall (Snowtown, Bloom) and Sullivan Stapleton (Blindspot, Ride Like A Girl) star. A Sunburnt Christmas will premiere in Australia on Stan on December 11.

Maartje Horchner, executive VP of content at all3media international, commented: “We’re delighted to be able to offer a brand-new, feel-good, seriously funny Christmas special to our buyers for their festive schedules. Every Cloud has done a fantastic job in producing this feature within appropriate guidelines and in time for pre-Christmas delivery, and we’re looking forward to viewers across the world welcoming some much-needed A Sunburnt Christmas joy into their homes this holiday season.”