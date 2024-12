ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery is restructuring its operations around two key divisions, one for its global linear networks and another for its streaming business and studios.

The new structure is intended to “enhance clarity and focus,” the company says. The global linear networks segment will prioritize maximizing profitability and free cash flow. The streaming and studios operation will focus on driving growth and strong returns on increasing invested capital. The implementation is expected to be complete by the middle of 2025.

“Since the combination that created Warner Bros. Discovery, we have transformed our business and improved our financial position while providing world-class entertainment to global audiences,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO. “We continue to prioritize ensuring our Global Linear Networks business is well positioned to continue to drive free cash flow, while our Streaming & Studios business focuses on driving growth by telling the world’s most compelling stories. Our new corporate structure better aligns our organization and enhances our flexibility with potential future strategic opportunities across an evolving media landscape, help us build on our momentum and create opportunities as we evaluate all avenues to deliver significant shareholder value.”