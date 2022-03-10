WarnerMedia, Discovery Suspend Business in Russia

ADVERTISEMENT

WarnerMedia and Discovery are among the latest media businesses to halt activities in Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

In a memo to staff, Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, announced that the company is pausing all new business in Russia. “This includes ceasing broadcast of our channels, halting all new content licensing with Russian entities, and pausing our planned theatrical and games releases,” Kilar said. “We are following this situation closely, and future business decisions will be made with that context in mind. Our thoughts in this moment are with the people of Ukraine.”

Discovery, too, is joining the boycott. “Discovery has decided to suspend the broadcast of all its channels and services in Russia,” the company said. It has around 15 channels that operate through Media Alliance—a joint venture with Russia’s National Media Group.

World Screen is currently raising funds for UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency, to support the people of Ukraine. You can donate here.