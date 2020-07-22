Tony To, Dan Sackheim Launch Bedrock Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Producer Tony To (Band of Brothers) and director/producer Dan Sackheim (True Detective) are launching Bedrock Entertainment with the backing of ITV Studios America.

The venture aims to develop and produce premium television content for the global marketplace. Projects in the works include an adaptation of The New York Times best-selling book series centered around Japanese-American assassin John Rain by Barry Eisler. Stuart Beattie is writing and is executive producer. There are also projects with Julia Ruchman, Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, and David Arata.

“We wanted to create a company that supports and nurtures great storytellers in a collaborative and creative environment,” said Sackheim and To. “Our goal is to build a culture that strives and encourages the creation of uniquely bold, emotional and epic television. We can think of no better way to bring high-quality and defining content to audiences around the world than to partner with Philippe Maigret and his team at ITV Studios America.”

Maigret, president of ITV Studios America, added: “We are thrilled to join forces with Dan and Tony in launching Bedrock Entertainment. Their proven creative talent and clear track record in making successful premium content with worldwide appeal will make a powerful contribution to our growing roster of U.S. scripted television programming.”