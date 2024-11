ADVERTISEMENT

The Tinopolis Group has appointed Jennifer Roberts as its CEO, as Arwel Rees plans to retire at the end of the year.

Roberts joined Tinopolis in 2005 as its CFO. She has led the group’s financial operations and has been instrumental in delivering the acquisitions and investment strategies that have seen the group become one of the industry’s leading independent television producers.

Roberts will take on the role from January 2025.

James Dearing’s role as Tinopolis’ CFO in the U.S. has expanded to become the group’s CFO.

Ron Jones, executive chairman of Tinopolis, said: “Following Arwel’s decision to retire, we are delighted that in Jennifer, we have an outstanding person inside the group ready and qualified to take over. She is an outstanding leader, well-known and respected by everyone in Tinopolis and by all our external stakeholders. It’s never easy to lose a person of Arwel’s experience and contribution, but with Jennifer as CEO, the group is in safe hands.

“We are also delighted that following his retirement, Arwel will stay involved with Tinopolis as a non-executive director.”

Roberts added: “Being a part of the Tinopolis group management team for many years, I am delighted to take the lead moving forward. Tinopolis has become one of the leading production and distribution houses in television thanks to our incredible talent, and I am looking forward to writing the next chapter of our story.”