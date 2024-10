ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis Miller is departing as president of The CW Network effective October 31.

Miller has served as President since Nexstar Media Group acquired a majority interest in The CW in October 2022. Prior to his current position with The CW, Miller was a member of Nexstar’s board of directors, which he joined in 2014. He will serve in an advisory role through the end of the calendar year.

“I’ve had a front-row seat during a remarkable 11-year run with Nexstar and enjoyed navigating this period of significant transformation for the network,” said Miller. “With some of the highest ratings The CW has seen in years and long-term contracts with an array of premium live sports in place, the future of The CW looks very promising.”

“We were fortunate when Dennis agreed to move from Nexstar’s Board to lead the transformation of The CW,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar’s chairman and CEO. “During his tenure, he installed a new leadership team at The CW, and they have broadened the appeal of its programming and enhanced the value of its affiliations for both Nexstar and our partners. With The CW now well positioned for continued success, we’re pleased to let Dennis move on to new challenges. We are grateful for his guidance on Nexstar’s board and at the helm of The CW, and we wish him the very best.”

Miller has overseen the network’s strategic transformation into a robust destination for live sports and entertainment programming. The debuts of WWE NXT wrestling and NASCAR Xfinity racing this fall delivered record ratings in total viewers and key demographics, and programming additions such as ACC college football and basketball, PAC 12 football and LIV Golf have generated some of the highest ratings for the network in years. This month, The CW also launched the popular game shows Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble to strong viewer response, driving significant ratings increases in total viewership and among adults aged 25 to 54.