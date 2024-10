ADVERTISEMENT

Alaca stands out in MediaHub’s catalog as the company’s first original title.

“Its universal themes, such as family, love and betrayal, resonate with audiences across different cultures,” says Bekir Erdoğan, sales and business development manager for MENA. “The series also combines the traditional elements of Turkish drama—rich storytelling, emotional depth and strong character development—with a modern plot that keeps audiences engaged.”

Meanwhile, the Stop! Border Control docuseries offers a raw and realistic portrayal of the high-stakes world of border enforcement. The title is now available with seasons from Cuba, Rome and Valencia.

Cosmopolis, set against the backdrop of Dubai, blends elements of wealth, power and youth culture and explores the tension between the rich and poor.

“We are particularly focused on exploring new opportunities in emerging markets, leveraging digital platforms and staying ahead of global content trends,” Erdoğan says.