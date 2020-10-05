TCB Alums Paul Heaney & Dina Subhani Launch New Venture

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Heaney and Dina Subhani have launched BossaNova, a new distribution and co-production hub for content buyers and producers.

Heaney and Subhani will leverage their global network of buyer relationships to create opportunities for producers looking to grow their businesses. BossaNova will also help to co-create shows by matching the right idea with the right producer and the most relevant platform or broadcaster.

Previously, Heaney and Subhani founded the factual distribution company TCB Media Rights, which started trading in 2012 as a two-person operation. TCB was acquired by the Kew Media Group in October 2017. TCB was acquired by Beyond International in April 2020.

Heaney said: “We want BossaNova to be at the very centre as far as the ideas and shows we work with are concerned. Our intention is to be dynamic and agile with quick and clear decision making. Our ambition is to be a significant help to platforms that have specific content needs and producers that need all of the above plus endorsement, experience and co-development of ideas. We will be talking to the buying and commissioning communities over the next few weeks and that will be the start of the benefit chain for indies. Obviously, we ARE a distributor but the term does not now wholly fit the role. These days it’s all about co-productions and collaboration in the most collegiate way possible. We will not succeed without buy-in from both sides of the industry and we intend to make this work for them and for all.”

Subhani added: “There’s a lot of uncertainty and fear as we stumble through the wreckage of 2020, but Paul and I have done our due diligence and we see a clear gap in the market. Call BossaNova what you will—distributor, agent, development platform, financier—but we believe this creative-finance model is what’s needed in today’s fast-moving world. We have listened to both producers and buyers so are confident we know what’s important to both, we hope we’re right!”