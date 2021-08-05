Series Mania to Host Forum Exclusives from 19 Countries

ADVERTISEMENT

Series Mania has announced the 21 titles from 19 countries that have been selected for Forum Exclusives, with seven of the series being world premieres.

These 21 Forum Exclusives have been selected by Frédéric Lavigne, Series Mania’s artistic director, and his team and will be available to screen exclusively to registered participants at the on-site Screening Room and on Series Mania Digital platform from August 30 through September 18.

The 21 selected titles include: A Love For Dilemma (China), produced by Shanghai Linmon Pictures Co. and distributed by iQiyi International Singapore; Aftertaste (Australia), produced by Closer Productions and distributed by ABC Commercial; Algiers Confidential (France/Germany), from Watch Next Media in co-production with Eikin Media and distributed by About Premium Content; Doce (Portugal), produced by Santa Rita Filmes;

Echos (Germany), from Neuesuper in co-production with Joyn and distributed by Beta Film; Ever After (Italy), produced by Indigo Film and distributed by About Premium Content; Hit Parade (Brazil), produced by Kuarup and distributed by Caren Moy; Interrupted (Turkey), from TIMS&B Productions and distributed by Inter Medya; Journey (Iceland), produced by Glassriver and distributed by Keshet International; L’Ora (Italy/France), produced by Indiana Production and Squareone Productions and SND and distributed by SND; Mental (Russia), from 1-2-3 Production; New Heights (Switzerland), produced by Zodiac Pictures LTD; Pandore (Belgium), from Artémis Productions (Belgique) in co-production with the Series Fund FWB-RTBF and distributed by About Premium Content; RFDS, Royal Flying Doctor Service (Australia), produced by Endemol Shine and distributed by Banijay Rights Limited; Way Over Me (Canada), produced by ALSO Productions and distributed by Attraction Distribution; The Amazing Grace Of Σ (Taiwan), produced by Rosebud Production Co.; The Family (Serbia), from Firefly Productions; The Hunt for Salamander (Bulgaria), produced by Nova Broadcasting Group; The Spectacular (The Netherlands), produced by Pupkin and distributed by Newen Connect; Threesome (Sweden), produced by Yellow Bird and distributed by Eccho Rights; and Who Killed the Good Man (Taiwan), produced by Taiwan Public Television Service Foundation.

In addition to these Forum Exclusives, registered participants will also be able to screen on-site and on Series Mania Digital platform many of the series that are part of the Official Selection of Series Mania Festival.

Francesco Capurro, director of Series Mania Forum, said: “We are delighted to be offering these Forum Exclusives to our registered guests during our three-day event at Lille Grand Palais, as well as on Series Mania Digital platform, which goes live today with the complete program, detailed schedule and updated information for both the Festival and Forum, including panels, conferences, pitching sessions and more. Our website also includes My Professional Tools, Company Directory, Who’s Who, Projects in Development, Talent to Watch and Screening Rooms—everything our participants will need.”