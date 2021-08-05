Mike Cosentino Joins Mogul Productions

ADVERTISEMENT

CTV veteran Mike Cosentino has become a strategic advisor to Mogul Productions.

Over the past two decades, Cosentino has held senior roles in programming, content and production for some of Canada’s most valuable media brands. He led CTV to the top spot in Canadian broadcasting across 13 consecutive broadcast years (from 2007-08 through 2019-20). Most recently, he served as president of content and programming for Bell Media.

Mogul Productions is a decentralized film financing (DeFiFi) platform and movie-based NFT marketplace, connecting creators, film financiers and movie fans together.

“Mike’s experience in building media brands will be invaluable to Mogul as we grow in building partnerships on the film side and expand our NFT offerings,” said Paul Sparkes, Mogul’s co-chair of film financing. “His track record speaks for itself, and I am thrilled to be working with Mike again.”

“Mogul has already established itself as a production force, breaking new models to create and finance films for the world,” said Cosentino. “I’m excited to join them in this advisory role to support their vision in building partnerships and growing the Mogul community.”