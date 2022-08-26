New Teen Rom-Com to Debut on Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Filming has begun on How to Date Billy Walsh, a new British teen rom-com set to exclusively premiere on Prime Video worldwide.

The film centers on teenagers Amelia and Archie, who have been best friends since childhood. Archie has been in love with her for as long as he can remember, but just when he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls for Billy Walsh, an American transfer student. Archie does all he can to keep Amelia and Billy away from each other but ends up pushing them closer together and risks losing his best friend.

Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper), Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) and Tanner Buchanan (Cobra Kai) star in the lead roles. Additional cast includes Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Nick Frost (Paul), Guz Khan (Army of Thieves), Lucy Punch (Motherland) and Daisy Jelley (London Kills).

How to Date Billy Walsh is directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai (Bridgerton) from a script by Alexander J. Farrell and Greer Ellison (Making a Killing). It is produced by Matt Williams (Save the Cinema) with co-producer Neil Jones (The Colour Room), both of Future Artists Entertainment. Executive producers are Piers Tempest (Military Wives), Merlin Merton and Sebastian Street (Tomorrow).

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Future Artists Entertainment on the third British film to be produced by Prime Video,” said Tushar Jindal, head of film acquisition at Prime Video UK. “How To Date Billy Walsh features an incredibly exciting, young and diverse cast that have already made a mark internationally. The film will join Prime Video’s ever-growing library of British series and movies, including what is set to be a firm favorite of the festive season Your Christmas or Mine and London-set action thriller Gassed Up. We can’t wait for our Prime Video audience to see these brilliant homemade films.”

Matt Williams, producer and CEO of Future Artists Entertainment, said, “How To Date Billy Walsh is such an exciting film to be making with Prime Video. This is an opportunity to create a new installment in the high school rom-com genre but completely refresh it with a unique British sense of humor, and it’s elevated by the amazing team we’ve managed to gather both in front of and behind the camera.”