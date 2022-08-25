Friday, August 26, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Netflix Projected to Lose Market Share in LatAm

Netflix Projected to Lose Market Share in LatAm

Mansha Daswani 19 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

With the arrival of new streaming players in Latin America, Digital TV Research projects Netflix’s share of SVOD revenues in the region will drop from 72 percent last year to 41 percent in 2027.

By 2027, SVOD revenues in Latin America are expected to hit $8.54 billion, rising from $5 billion last year. By then, the region will have 139 million gross SVOD subs, up from 75 million at the end of last year. Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Star+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and HBO will account for 90 percent of that base.

“Netflix will introduce AVOD-SVOD tiers [one for Brazil and another pan-regional one for the Spanish-speaking countries] in 2024, with SVOD revenues and ARPUs falling slowly as some subscribers convert to cheaper packages,” said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research.

Netflix’s LatAm revenues are expected to peak at $3.73 billion in 2023.











Tags

About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Event Preview: Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Biarritz

After two years in a digital format, Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Biarritz (Les Rendez-vous d’Unifrance à Biarritz) is welcoming attendees back in person to the French seaside town for its 28th edition from September 4 to 8.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.