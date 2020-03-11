NAB Show 2020 Canceled

ADVERTISEMENT

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of NAB Show 2020, which was scheduled to take place April 18 to 22 in Las Vegas.

“In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry, we have decided not to move forward with NAB Show in April,” said Gordon H. Smith, president and CEO of NAB. “We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community.”

Smith added, “This was not an easy decision…. For nearly 100 years, NAB Show has provided superior value and the best possible experience for exhibitors and attendees. We knew that if we could not deliver on those expectations, we would not move forward. More importantly, keeping the community safe and healthy is NAB’s highest priority; therefore, we are deferring to the developing consensus from public health authorities on the challenges posed by coronavirus.

“We are still weighing the best potential path forward, and we ask you for your patience as we do so. We are committed to exploring all possible alternatives so that we can provide a productive setting where the industry can engage with the latest technology, hear from industry thought leaders and make the game-changing connections that drive our industry forward.”

NAB Show is the latest event to be disrupted by the fast-spreading coronavirus. MIPTV and Series Mania have been canceled and Filmart and APOS postponed till later in the year.