MIPCOM Spotlight: SPI International

Top Stories


SPI International’s highlights include Elyse, starring Anthony Hopkins, for which the company has rights in Eastern Europe, CIS, Benelux, Scandinavia, Israel and Africa.

It is also releasing Best Sellers, featuring Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza, in Eastern Europe. A theatrical release is planned in Israel for Nitram.

“SPI is expanding its digital business and becoming a major aggregator for digital platforms such as Amazon, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Rakuten and more by bringing 20,000-plus hours of content through SVOD, TVOD and AVOD models,” adds Berk Uziyel, CEO.

“Our portfolio of titles always includes movies with familiar faces that viewers from all over the world can recognize and enjoy,” says Uziyel.











