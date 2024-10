ADVERTISEMENT

In FilmRise’s Highway to Heaven, an angel on probation is sent to Earth.

He teams up with an ex-cop to travel on assignments from “the Boss” to help people cope with problems such as drug abuse, prejudice, poverty and organized crime. It stars Michael Landon as the angel.

The Forensic Files franchise now includes 19 never-before-streamed “lost” episodes from the original series and a fourth season of Forensic Files II.

The hot wings talk show Hot Ones sees celebrities such as Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd “bravely sweat their way through increasingly spicy interview sessions,” says Melissa Wohl, senior VP of global content sales and distribution. She adds, “Our goal at this year’s MIPCOM is to maintain and grow our leadership position globally.”

“These series stand out for their universal appeal and high production values, as well as the fact they are available dubbed in multiple languages,” she says.