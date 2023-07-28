Merman Television Taps Head of Production

ADVERTISEMENT

Sister Pictures alum Amanda Wasey has joined Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman Television as head of production.

At Sister, Wasey was a production executive across major scripted titles, including Passenger (ITV/BritBox/All3Media), Better (BBC One) and The Split (BBC One). At Merman, her remit will cover the development and production of upcoming shows, including the second season of Bad Sisters (Apple TV+).

Mountford said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Amanda to the Merman team. Her experience in the entertainment industry, working across an array of acclaimed and award-winning series, and her dedication to production make her undoubtedly the right person for the role. We’re thrilled to have someone so passionate and experienced joining the company.”

Horgan said: “Amanda is an expert in her field and feels as strongly as we do about unique and powerful storytelling. We feel very lucky to have her on the team.”

Wasey said: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to join the team as Head of Production at such a prestigious and leading U.K. production company. I am inspired by Merman’s ambition and very much look forward to drawing on my experiences to support across their exciting next stage of growth.”