Warner Bros. Discovery is set to launch Max in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong on November 19.

Delivering content from HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Discovery, AFN, Cartoon Network, HGTV and more, the platform arrives in the region in time for the premiere of Dune: Prophecy.

Existing HBO GO subscribers will be transitioned to Max on November 19. Mobile plans will be available in select markets.